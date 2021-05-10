Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 314,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 891,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,752,590. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

