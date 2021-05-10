Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NYSE:ICE opened at $114.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.