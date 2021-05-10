Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,637 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $128,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PYPL traded down $7.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.12. 207,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $289.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.61 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.