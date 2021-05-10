Nkcfo LLC Invests $177,000 in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kforce by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of KFRC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,961. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $162,575.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,840 shares of company stock worth $9,352,355. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

