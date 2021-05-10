Nkcfo LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Nkcfo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $7,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,580.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GHL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

