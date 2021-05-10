Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $216.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $216.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.73 or 0.00824350 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004152 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

