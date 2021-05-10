Nkcfo LLC Purchases New Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Camping World by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,483. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,860 shares of company stock valued at $47,879,689. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

