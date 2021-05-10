Dock Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Dock has a total market cap of $77.22 million and approximately $39.57 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00087317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00076152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.76 or 0.00813935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00106920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,389,250 coins and its circulating supply is 686,664,903 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

