Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 229,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.