Torray LLC Buys 1,525 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $8.50 on Monday, hitting $142.54. The stock had a trading volume of 108,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.