Nkcfo LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $791,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.78. 282,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,547,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

