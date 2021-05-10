Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $398.00. 29,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,713. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $396.97. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.07 and its 200-day moving average is $308.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

