Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,097 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 530,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

