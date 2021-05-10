$1.38 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock valued at $287,974. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $535,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.59. 8,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,612. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

