Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.44. 14,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,965. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.