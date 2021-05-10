Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau Sells 13,172 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Jocyanne C. Bourdeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Shares of L traded up C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$71.90. 329,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.50. The stock has a market cap of C$24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$72.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4599998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on L shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

