48,878 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

SCHW stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 204,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,484. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.