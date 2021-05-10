Torray LLC Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.42. 7,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

