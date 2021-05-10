Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.81

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.81 and last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 1047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pentair by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

