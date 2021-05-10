Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $40.99. 1,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,384. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.86, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.