Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.26

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 40475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

