Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 43,245 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $138.50. 32,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,508. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

