DFI.Money (YFII) One Day Trading Volume Tops $71.54 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,573.80 or 0.04486917 BTC on popular exchanges. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $99.34 million and approximately $71.54 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00086153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00106684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.28 or 0.00805896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.33 or 0.09173840 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

