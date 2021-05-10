Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.01

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 1478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -218.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 63.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

