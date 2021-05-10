Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.62

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 21084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Range Resources by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.