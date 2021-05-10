Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.52

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.52 and last traded at $137.33, with a volume of 590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,543 shares of company stock valued at $26,524,083. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

