Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

NYSE:BABA traded down $5.08 on Monday, hitting $220.23. 342,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,702,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $595.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $194.03 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

