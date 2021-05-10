ACG Wealth Has $21.79 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.19 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,099. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

