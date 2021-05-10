ACG Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.98. 934,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,340,883. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.