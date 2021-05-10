Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

