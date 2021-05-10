Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $709,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,769,000.

NOBL traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.90. 762,804 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

