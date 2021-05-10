Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $214.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.12 and a one year high of $215.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

