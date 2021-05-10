Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $214.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.69. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.12 and a fifty-two week high of $215.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

