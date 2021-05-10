Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes $927,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.