Excalibur Management Corp Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $79.35. 25,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,922.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

