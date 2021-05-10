Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 26,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 92,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,741,601 shares of company stock valued at $508,918,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.