Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Keystone Wealth Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.7% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Dohj LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $232.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

