First Pacific Financial Decreases Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,376 shares during the period. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUBD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,468. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

