Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $18.90 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,903,000. Moderna comprises approximately 5.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.88. The stock had a trading volume of 96,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,900,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.61.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

