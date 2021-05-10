First Pacific Financial Purchases 472 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,960. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.14 and its 200 day moving average is $276.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

