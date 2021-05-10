First Pacific Financial Sells 37,816 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,816 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 11.8% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.45% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $18,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 190,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,729,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

