PlayGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $803,051.59 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $803,051.59 and $8,861.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.27 or 0.00814472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00106840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.80 or 0.09215198 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

