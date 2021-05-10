Bridge Oracle (BRG) One Day Volume Tops $44.79 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $44.79 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00068746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00249239 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.24 or 0.01210097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.10 or 0.00754921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,298.18 or 0.99874114 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

