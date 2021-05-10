PowerPool Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $70.09 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00005282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.27 or 0.00814472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00106840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.80 or 0.09215198 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

