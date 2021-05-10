James D. Thompson Sells 7,500 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of REG traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.07. 14,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $66.36.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 78,668 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

