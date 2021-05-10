Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €58.86 ($69.24).

COK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of ETR COK traded up €0.54 ($0.64) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €50.56 ($59.48). The stock had a trading volume of 42,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.60. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.69.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.