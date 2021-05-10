Ruff Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruff has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.27 or 0.00814472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00106840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.80 or 0.09215198 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

