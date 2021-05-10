Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 72.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of TPH traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,822. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.