Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,648 shares of company stock worth $39,487,395. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

WHR stock traded up $2.74 on Monday, reaching $255.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,778. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.79 and its 200 day moving average is $201.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

