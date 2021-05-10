Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

FSK traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,214. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.